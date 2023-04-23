THE POPE'S EXORCIST Movie Clip - Evil

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

Directed by: Julius Avery Screenplay by: Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos Screen Story by: R.

Dean McCreary, Chester Hastings and Jeff Katz Based on the books “An Exorcist Tells His Story” and “An Exorcist: More Stories” by: Fr.

Gabriele Amorth Produced by: Doug Belgrad Michael Patrick Kaczmarek Jeff Katz Executive Producers: Jo Homewood Sophie Cassidy Edward J.

Siebert, SJ Cast: Russell Crowe Daniel Zovatto Alex Essoe and Franco Nero