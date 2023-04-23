Randy Rhoads Reflections of a Guitar Icon Movie Clip

Randy Rhoads Reflections of a Guitar Icon Movie Clip - Official Clip - Randy Rhoads at the Starwood Before his tragic death at the age of 25, Randy Rhoads was on a fast track to being hailed by critics and public alike as the greatest rock guitar player of all time.

Over a short two-year period, Randy recorded two seminal multi-platinum albums with Ozzy Osbourne, which are heralded today as among the most noteworthy recordings in hard rock music history.

DIRECTOR: Andre Relis STARRING: Randy Rhoads, Doug Aldrich, Frankie Banali, Kevin DuBrow and Ozzy Osbourne - Rockumentary - 2022