IPL23 HIGHLIGHT | 33 MATCH | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The 33rd match of IPL 2023 was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 23, 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

CSK won the match by 49 runs, with Ajinkya Rahane being named player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 29 balls.

He helped CSK post a formidable total of 235/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, KKR could only manage 186/8 in their 20 overs, with Jason Roy top-scoring for them with 61 runs off 26 balls.

Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 2 wickets for 32 runs in his 4 overs