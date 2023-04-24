AOC Stuns Psaki When She Shows Her True Colors on This | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Jen Psaki’s latest interview with AOC where she suggests that Fox News is responsible for incitement to violence and should not be held accountable through the court system, but instead by increased government power; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre being destroyed in real time by Twitter’s Community Notes feature when she lied about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law; Jordan Peterson explaining why telling the truth might be the most important thing you can do; Donald Trump telling the Nelk Boys of the “Full Send Podcast” if Ron DeSantis has any chance of being his running mate; Ron DeSantis attacking Trump for his obedience to this government bureaucrat; Tucker Carlson explaining why the tools of debate don’t apply if you are fighting the forces of evil; “CBS Sunday Morning” talking to Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich about why they founded Moms for Liberty and if they supporting book banning; and much more.