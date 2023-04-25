RAF planes arrive in Khartoum for large-scale evacuation of British nationals

Warring sides in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire in the midst of ongoing evacuations from a conflict-stricken region.
However, it remains unclear whether the truce will hold as clashes have continued after previously called ceasefires.
ViewThe Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate foreign citizens and diplomats from Sudan on military..