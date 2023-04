Gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh to be released after Bihar tweaks prison rules | Oneindia News

The government of Bihar has notified the release of 27 prisoners who were serving life sentences, including gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan.

The state is facing intense criticism for its decision to tweak the prison rules.

Anand Mohan Singh faced life in prison for the Murder of a Dalit IAS officer.

