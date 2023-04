Fractured Israel stops as sirens mark Memorial Day

Israel stood still for two minutes on Memorial Day on Tuesday (April 25) to commemorate its fallen soldiers and civilians killed in militant attacks.

But this year the mood is different.

Israel's 75th anniversary comes amid a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948 and caused one of the biggest domestic crises in Israel's recent history.