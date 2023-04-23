Israel: Thousands protest Judicial reform plans ahead of the 75th Independence Day | Oneindia News

Tens of thousands of protesters have flocked to Tel Aviv and cities across Israel to express their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and its divisive plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

This latest protest against the government comes as Israelis are set to mark both Israeli independence day and Israeli memorial day.

