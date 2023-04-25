Resurfaced Tucker Clip Offers a Clue to What His Next Move May Be | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News; “The View’s” Ana Navarro’s shameless reaction to finding out about Tucker Carlson’s firing; CNN’s Anderson Cooper talking to Paul Begala about who he thinks should replace Tucker Carlson; how independent media outlets like Rumble keep getting stronger as mainstream media continues to collapse; “Timcast IRL’s” Tim Pool and Savanah Hernandez discussing how big the Bud Light boycott triggered by Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has gotten; Don Lemon being fired from CNN; “Meet the Press’” Chuck Todd sharing some bad news for anyone supporting the Biden 2024 reelection; Ron DeSantis sharing a clue with Sean Hannity about a possible campaign announcement; and much more.