Striking public servants are blocking infrastructure, and Trudeau doesn't seem to mind

The Public Service Alliance of Canada's strike continues, and has escalated into blocks of government buildings and other infrastructure.

Union president Chris Aylward even said striking public servants may go to ports of entry to maximize the economic impact of the labour action.

In spite of this, no one in the federal government is talking about the Emergencies Act, True North's Andrew Lawton points out.

