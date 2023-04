Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons, where he faces Sir Keir Starmer across the Despatch Box at PMQs.

Report by Jonesia.

