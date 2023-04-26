Connecting AI to Seal 2 Graphene Heads

What is crazy, the disproportionate number of transvestites that have been in the military.

Have they been defiled with all the vaccines they get?

With the rapid advancements in technology, the possibilities of using medical and biometric technology for mind control have become a concerning issue.

AI has played a crucial role in developing these technologies, which have the potential to be used as tools for controlling the masses.

We will explore the topics of mind control via medical and biometric technology, AI's role with biometrics, AI's role with the beast system of the end of days, Seal 2 in the KJV Bible about mind control madness, facial recognition dangers, and the days of Noah.