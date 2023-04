How to Watch the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla will enjoy their coronation on May 6, and while invitations to the ceremony are limited, watching on TV will be an option for many.

Millions of people watched the royal weddings, most recently the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The coronation will begin at 11am in London, which is 6am on the east coast of the United States, and will be broadcast on most major networks, and streaming live online.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.