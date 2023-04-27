Rally Road Racers Movie Trailer

Rally Road Racers Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Zhi, a rookie race car driver, gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion of the rally car circuit.

With help from a former driver-turned-mechanic, Zhi must overcome treacherous terrain, rival racers, and unexpected obstacles to prove he has what it takes to be the next great racer.

Director Ross Venokur Writers Ross Venokur Actors Jimmy O'Yang, J.K.

Simmons, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Lu, Sharon Horgan, Catherine Tate, John Cleese Genre Family, Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 40 minutes