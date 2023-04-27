Barbecue Showdown Season 2

Barbecue Showdown Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Barbecue Showdown is back, and the competition is bigger, and blazing hot!

Eight of the best barbecuers from across the country will have to master the flame in an open fire playground, and create mouth-watering, boundary-pushing barbecue, for a $50,000 prize.

Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau serves as host, and joins world-class BBQ judges Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso to crown the next great pitmaster.

Barbecue Showdown Season 2 premieres May 26th, 2023 only on Netflix.