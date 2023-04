Toy company 'Mattel' introduces Barbie doll representing person with 'Down syndrome' |Oneindia News

Toy company Mattel revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome.

The genetic condition affects cognitive ability, causing mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive Facial characteristics.

Watch the video to know the details.

