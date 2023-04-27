Brittney Griner Says She’ll ‘Never Go Overseas to Play Again’

Brittney Griner Says She’ll , ‘Never Go Overseas to Play Again’.

'People' reports that Griner held a press conference on April 27 in Phoenix.

'People' reports that Griner held a press conference on April 27 in Phoenix.

It was the first time she's spoken to reporters since being released from Russian detainment.

It was the first time she's spoken to reporters since being released from Russian detainment.

One of the reporters asked the 32-year-old WNBA star if she'd ever go overseas to play basketball again.

I'm never going overseas to play again unless I'm representing my country at the Olympics, Brittney Griner, via press conference.

If I make that team, that would be the only time I would leave the U.S. soil, and that's just to represent the USA, Brittney Griner, via press conference.

Griner previously played in international leagues for financial reasons.

I'll say this, the whole reason a lot of us go over is the pay gap... As much as I would love to pay my light bill with the love of the game, I can't, Brittney Griner, via press conference.

So I think that's probably one of the biggest reasons people are still going overseas, and that's why I was there.

So hopefully that changes, Brittney Griner, via press conference.

As the WNBA prepares to kick off the new season, Griner hopes more businesses "start to invest in our craft.".

If you haven't watched before, we have a really good craft in ourselves in the WNBA, and it's a shame that we have to leave our families for holidays, Brittney Griner, via press conference.

Griner, who received a nine-year prison sentence in Russia for having hash oil vape cartridges, was released on Dec.

8 in a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout.

She plans to release a tell-all memoir of her experience next year