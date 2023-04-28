Benjamin Millepied directs actress Melissa Barrera in CARMEN

Raquel Laguna/ SUCOPRESS.

Actress Melissa Barrera stars in CARMEN, the directorial debut from choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

In this interview, Melissa and Benjamin talk about working together and about this challenging project.

CARMEN follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother.

Carmen (MELISSA BARRERA) survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard, who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group.

When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidan (PAUL MESCAL)—a Marine with PTSD—become embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together.

They make their way north towards Los Angeles in search of Carmen’s mother’s best friend, the mercurial Masilda (ROSSY DE PALMA) and owner of La Sombra nightclub - a sanctuary of music and dance.

Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for one another in the safety of Masilda’s magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.