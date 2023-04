Jiah Khan case: CBI court acquits Sooraj Pancholi citing ‘paucity of evidence’ | Oneindia News

A special CBI court on Friday acquitted Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan case.

Jiah Khan was dead at her Mumbai home in 2013.

Her then-boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, was arrested for abetment.

