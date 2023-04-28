S1E26: "Elizabeth Harding Weinstein: Family Court Trafficked My Children to Their Pedophile Father"

This episode is EXPLOSIVE.

Survivor, mother, and activist Elizabeth Harding Weinstein is in the fight of her life to get her children back from their abusive, pedophile father after the justice system granted him full custody of their three children (even though there is an active investigation into his abuse allegations).

A stay-at-home mother for 17 years, Elizabeth loved her children more than anything else.

After many years of being manipulated and lied to, Elizabeth came to the horrifying realization that her husband of 21 years - an upstanding member of society, successful millionaire, and Duke University Board of Ethics member - is an abusive pedophile.