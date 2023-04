Researchers Find ‘Hidden Curriculum’ That Trains Empathy Out of Doctors at Med School

The hippocratic oath, or the pledge doctors take to “do no harm,” outlines how they are to do no harm.

However a new study published in the the journal BMC Medical Education outlines that empathy, a core tenet of healthcare and one that studies have shown saves lives, is deliberately being taught out of doctors.

