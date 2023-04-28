Prince and Princess of Wales visit Aberfan memorial garden

William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales have honoured the victims of the Aberfan disaster by visiting the memorial garden built to remember those who lost their lives in the coal-tip landslide
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Aberfan Memorial Garden in South Wales on Friday.