Blood & Gold Movie Trailer

Blood & Gold Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Spring 1945.

BLOOD & GOLD is set in the final days of the Second World War, telling the story of the German deserter Heinrich (Robert Maaser), the young and courageous farmer Elsa (Marie Hacke) -- and a whole host of Nazis.

On his way home from the front to his daughter, Heinrich stumbles into the clutches of a marauding SS troop.

Their leader (Alexander Scheer) leaves him hanging in a tree.

But he is saved at the last minute by Elsa, who hides him on her farm.

Meanwhile, the SS is searching for a Jewish treasure hidden in a nearby village, meeting bitter resistance from the fed-up villagers, who want to keep the treasure for themselves.

Soon, Heinrich and Elsa are unwillingly dragged into this action-packed hunt for the gold, culminating in a bloody showdown at the village church.

Directed by Peter Thorwarth starring Robert Maaser, Marie Hacke, Alexander Scheer, Jordis Triebel, Stephan Grossmann, David Burnell, Andreas Bichler, Simson Bubbel release date May 26, 2023 (on Netflix)