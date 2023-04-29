The Wrath of Becky Movie Trailer

The Wrath of Becky Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman -- a kindred spirit named Elena.

But when a group known as the "Noble Men" break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones.

Directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote starring Lulu Wilson, Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, Matt Angel, Kate Siegel release date May 26, 2023 (in theaters)