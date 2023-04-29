Wrestlers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal comes out in supports of the protesting wrestlers | Oneindia News

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday arrived at Janta Mantar in the national capital to extend his support to the ongoing protest by some of India's top wrestlers over Sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Kejriwal asked people to take time off from work to show solidarity for the aggrieved wrestlers and join them in their protest at Jantar Mantar.

