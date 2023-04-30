Meet Arjan Bhullar Heavy Weight Mixed Martial Arts World Champion MMA | ONE Championship | OneIndia

Arjan Singh Bhullar, born and brought up in Vancouver, Canada, is ONE heavyweight mixed martial arts World Champion.

Arjan Bhullar made history as he became the first fighter of Indian descent to win a world title in the sport after beating Brandon Vera to end his six year reign as the heavyweight champion in the One Championship.

Wrestling has a history in the Arjan Bhullar family.

Father Avtar Singh was the first to excel in both traditional Indian wrestling (Kushti) and Olympic style wrestling.

Arjan Singh Bhullar represents both Canada and India during his fights and he was the first person in the history of the UFC ever to wear a turban on his walk to the Octagon.

#UFC #WWE #ONEChampionship ~PR.100~HT.98~