You Are The Driver of Your Story

The NFL and NFL Films has been one of the greatest storytellers in the last 50 years.

It has all the elements of a great plot - man vs man, man vs himself, and man vs nature - and it was not making much money in the 1960s.

Now, it is the most popular show on 5 networks due to its storytelling capabilities.

The power of a good story lies in understanding the characters and plot, and being the main character driving your own story.