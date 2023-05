Maharashtra Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Man rescued after 20 hours, death toll rises | Oneindia News

Certain accidents leave us questioning whether human error is to be blamed for it or was it just an unfortunate accident.

The Bhiwandi Building Collapse has left the country with many questions once again.

The rescue operations continue even after 19 hours and many still remain trapped under the debris.

