Health Secretary on latest nurses strike

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has called the Bank Holiday strike by nurses 'premature' and 'disrespectful'.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has called the Bank Holiday strike by nurses 'premature' and 'disrespectful'.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen has defended nurses who are striking today, saying patient safety is..