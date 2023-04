Nurses’ strike: RCN rejects government’s latest pay offer

Members from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have voted 54%-46% to reject the latest 5% pay rise from the government.

The RCN has announced that its members will walk out for 48 hours from 8pm on April 30.

The RCN’s general secretary Pat Cullen says: “We will then move to re-ballot our members for a further period of strike action leading into the next six months.” Report by Jonesia.

