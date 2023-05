Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden’s ‘Citadel’ beat Succession; tops viewership chart| Oneindia News

Priyanka Chopra, starrer Citadel premiered on Prime Video on April 28 and while the reviews for the show have been mixed, the show has generated enough interest to rise to the top of the global popularity charts for web series.

Citadel is the number one show on OTT globally ahead of The Mandalorian, Succession, and Sweet Tooth, as per a report from FlixPatrol.

