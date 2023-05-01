Donald Trump Faces Multiple Investigations: An Overview of Current Inquiries

In this video, we discuss the various investigations faced by former President Donald Trump.

Recently, he was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on 34 felony counts related to his alleged involvement in a hush-money scheme to clear his path to the presidency in 2016.

However, this is not the only investigation he is facing.

A federal investigation is underway to examine his role in the events that led to the storming of the Capitol by his supporters, as well as his handling of classified materials.

In addition, a Georgia prosecutor is in the final stages of an investigation into Mr. Trump’s attempts to reverse the election results in that state.

Find out where the notable inquiries involving the former president stand in this video.