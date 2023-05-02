Lucy Letby: Nurse Accused of Killing Babies Stands Trial

Nurse Lucy Letby has been standing trial at Manchester Crown Court, accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Prosecution evidence includes allegations of her injecting air into their system, insulin poisoning, and dislodging another baby's breathing tube.

Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, faces 22 charges in total relating to fatal and near-fatal incidents.

The 33-year-old has denied all charges.

Report by Reeda.

