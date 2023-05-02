FROM BLACK Movie Clip

FROM BLACK Movie Clip Plot synopsis: A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right.

But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

Directed by Thomas Marchese Starring Anna Camp (Universal’s Pitch Perfect franchise, HBO’s True Blood) with Jennifer Lafleur (Big Little Lies), John Ales (Euphoria), Travis Hammer (Godless), and Richie Montgomery (Ozark) ‘FROM BLACK’ WILL STREAM ﻿ON SHUDDER APRIL 28