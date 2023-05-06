THE BLACK DEMON Movie Clip - Refuge on the Rig

THE BLACK DEMON Movie Clip - Refuge on the Rig Plot synopsis: Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari, Yellowstone) stars in this edge-of-your-seat action thriller from the director of Rambo: Last Blood.

Oilman Paul Sturges' (Lucas) idyllic family vacation turns into a nightmare when they encounter a ferocious megalodon shark that will stop at nothing to protect its territory.

Stranded and under constant attack, Paul and his family must somehow find a way to get his family back to shore alive before it strikes again in this epic battle between humans and nature.

CAST: Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Venus Ariel, Carlos Solórzano DIRECTOR: Adrian Grünberg WRITER: Boise Esquerra (written by), Carlos Cisco (story by).

RUNTIME: 100 Minutes RATING: Rated R for some grisly images GENRE: Action DISTRIBUTOR: The Avenue