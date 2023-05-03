Man convicted of manslaughter skipped sentencing, wanted by US Marshals

A man convicted of manslaughter in a 2021 shooting that left a woman dead did not show up for his sentencing hearing on Monday and is currently being sought by U.S. Marshals, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Shane Walters, a Taylor Mill native, pleaded guilty on Feb.

2 to one count of second-degree manslaughter; he was arrested and charged two years prior, in February 2021.

This guilty plea was part of a plea deal, where prosecutors recommended a sentence of five years in prison for the manslaughter charge.

In 2021, 33-year-old Megan McCray was discovered dead inside Walters' Knollwood Drive home on Feb.

10.