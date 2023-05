Hamilton Calls out 1/2 Cent Sales Tax | (3/28/23 - HERNANDO COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING)

(3/28/23 BOARD MEETING) Local conservative activist (who shows up to every single Board Meeting) calls out the Board over bad textbooks (again - they are horribly inaccurate) and takes a big dig at the crooked 1/2 Cent Sales Tax Committe which is run by a majority of D5 Board Member - Susan "The Devil" Duval's puppets.