Sole Source Provider (Window Film) | (2/14/23 - HERNANDO COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING)

This video from February 14, 2023, HCSB Meeting okay... why hasn't the District added window film to all of its schools yet?

It's been how many years since Parkland?

Oh, that's right, the District is blowing tax money on pet projects of the teacher's union and corruption.