The Rise of Gen Z Conservatives | Scott Walker

This may come as a surprise to some people, but Reagan conservatism is thriving among student activists on college campuses across America.

And it’s all thanks to Young America’s Foundation (YAF).

The president of YAF, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, joins Rep.

Crenshaw to talk about how this organization has had so much success bringing a new generation of high school and college students into the conservative movement.

They cover persuasion techniques that work, how to engage leftists on college campuses, overcoming the challenge of making young voters interested in serious policy issues like Social Security, and what every young person aspiring to be a politician needs to consider first.

In the last half of the interview, Gov.

Walker and Rep.

Crenshaw discuss how to solve America’s homelessness and mental health crises, and how Walker passed sweeping reforms and defeated the unions during his time as Governor of Wisconsin.