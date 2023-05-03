Olive Garden Owner Buys Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and more, made the announcement on May 3.

It will acquire Ruth's Hospitality Group for $715 million in an all-cash transaction, CNBC reports.

.

The steakhouse had $505.9 million in revenue last year.

There are over 150 Ruth's Chris locations around the world.

.

The deal marks the first acquisition for Darden Restaurants in six years.

In 2017, Darden bought Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million.

Darden is set to release its Q1 earnings report before the bell on May 5.

Ruth's said it had 4.5% same-store sales growth last quarter.

If all conditions are met, the deal will close in June.

Ruth's Chris CEO Cheryl Henry will remain president of the chain while reporting to Darden CEO Rick Cardenas.