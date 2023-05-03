Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence From Hospital

On April 11, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, took to Instagram to let people know that her father had been hospitalized due to a "medical complication.".

The medical complication has yet to be disclosed, but Foxx is reportedly still in the hospital, three weeks later.

Over the weekend, his friend, Charles E.

Aston, aka Charlie Mack, took to Instagram to ask his followers to pray for the 55-year-old actor, Fox News reports.

On May 3, Foxx broke his silence and took to Instagram.

TMZ reports that Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for filling in for him on 'Beat Shazam.'.

Cannon and Martin Lawrence previously told outlets that Foxx was recovering.

I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing.

He's awake.

They say he's alert, so, we love it, Nick Cannon, to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

I hear he's doing better … My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.

Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person, Martin Lawrence, to 'Extra'