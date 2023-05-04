How Saudi Arabia is HIDING its own Downfall? :Geopolitics Case Study

On 10th of Jan 2021, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the grand annoucement for the plan of the line city in the Saudi Arabia and this is by far one of the craziest projects ever witnessed by mankind!!!

And while most people are fascinated by the grandeur of the Neom city, what we fail to see is that, this is Saudi Arabia's desparte attempt to cope up with an economic nightmare.

Yes you heard that right, one of the richest nations in the world is facing an economic nightmare that is hidden in plain sight.