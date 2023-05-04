GOP Megadonor Paid Tuition for Clarence Thomas’ Family Member

Harlan Crow, a billionaire and Republican megadonor, paid for the tuition of Clarence Thomas' great-nephew, Mark Martin, ProPublica reports.

Martin's tuition at Hidden Lake Academy in Georgia was over $6,000 a month.

He also attended Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia.

Crow's office issued a statement, claiming the billionaire and his wife support many students via funding scholarships.

Tuition and other financial assistance is given directly to academic institutions, not to students or to their families, Harlan Crow's office, via statement.

These scholarships and other contributions have always been paid solely from personal funds, sometimes held at and paid through the family business.

, Harlan Crow's office, via statement.

It’s disappointing that those with partisan political interests would try to turn helping at-risk youth with tuition assistance into something nefarious or political, Harlan Crow's office, via statement.

'The Hill' reports that Supreme Court justices must disclose any gifts they, their spouses or dependents receive.

But those who side with Thomas contend that since Martin is Thomas' great-nephew, and not his child, the payments didn't constitute a reportable gift.

However, in a 2007 interview with C-SPAN, Thomas said of Martin, "We're raising him as a son.".

Thomas was also recently scrutinized for accepting undisclosed luxury trips from Crow