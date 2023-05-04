European Central Bank raises interest rates by quarter-point to fight inflation

The European Central Bank has slowed the pace of its interest rate increases, stepping back like the US Federal Reserve from a string of jumbo hikes aimed at snuffing out inflation.
The president of the European Central Bank has suggested companies are taking advantage of high inflation when increasing prices,..
The U.S. Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle, while the European Central Bank on Thursday slowed..