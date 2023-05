The Alleged Drone Attack on the Kremlin: Russia vs. United States and Ukraine #shorts

In this video, we discuss the recent drone attack on the Kremlin and the allegations made by Russia that the United States and Ukraine were behind it.

We examine the evidence presented by the Russian government and the response from the US National Security Council.

We also explore the broader geopolitical context of the incident and the potential implications for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in conflict zones.