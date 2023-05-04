Russia Blames US for Alleged Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kremlin

On May 3, Russia accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike on the Kremlin to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Less than 24 hours later, Russia blamed the U.S. for the alleged attack.

We are well aware that decisions on such a level of terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, via statement.

Kyiv only does what it is told to do, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, via statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would respond with “thoughtful, balanced and appropriate steps in the interests of our country.”.

John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, denied Peskov's claims. I can assure you there was no involvement by the United States.

Whatever it was didn’t involve us, John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe'.

We had nothing to do with this, so Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple, John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe'.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also denied involvement in the attack.

We are not attacking Putin or Moscow.

We are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and cities, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president, via statement.

We do not have enough weapons even for this.

That is why we do not use them elsewhere.

We have a deficit.

We cannot use everything and everywhere, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president, via statement