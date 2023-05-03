Ukraine says has 'nothing to do' with alleged Kremlin drone attack

Ukraine's presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak says his country has "nothing to do" with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow claims was a Ukrainian attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.
if it's not on corporate mainstream fake news media it's got to be true
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Trying to Assassinate Putin in Drone Attack.
On May 3, Russia claimed that Ukraine conducted an..