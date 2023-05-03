Russia Accuses Ukraine of Trying to Assassinate Putin in Drone Attack

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Trying to Assassinate Putin in Drone Attack.

On May 3, Russia claimed that Ukraine conducted an overnight drone strike on the Kremlin in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin, NBC News reports.

The accusation was made with no supporting evidence.

Kyiv has denied the allegations and suggests Russia will use its claims as pretext for another attack.

Kyiv has denied the allegations and suggests Russia will use its claims as pretext for another attack.

The Kremlin issued a statement on its website.

We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, The Kremlin, via statement.

The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit, The Kremlin, via statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's press officer, Serhiy Nikiforov, commented that Kyiv had no knowledge about "the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin.".

Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, not to attack foreign ones, Serhiy Nikiforov, Volodymyr Zelensky's press officer, to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was not in the Kremlin when the alleged attack occurred.

.

Plans to celebrate Victory Day, the commemoration of the Soviet Union defeating Germany in WWII, will still take place in Red Square on May 9