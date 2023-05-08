Russia set for muted Victory Day celebrations as Ukrainian offensive looms | Oneindia News

9TH of May is a red letter day in the history of Russia.

This day is celebrated as ‘Victory Day’ and is marked by a grand and pompous parade that highlights the might of Russian military.

On this day, the Red Square in Moscow becomes the centre-stage to display the clout of the Russian forces.

This time, Russia is due to hold a drastically scaled-back Victory Day celebrations tomorrow amid heightened security concerns following last week’s drone attack on the Kremlin and an imminent Ukrainian counter-offensive.

