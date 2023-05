Russia launches biggest drone attacks on Ukraine ahead of Victory Day Holiday | Oneindia News

The fight between Russia and Ukraine has intensified ahead of the Victory Day holiday and since Ukraine hinted at launching a spring counter-offensive against Russia.

Just days after The Kremlin was attacked which Russia initially blamed Ukraine for, the Putin-led nation launched its biggest drone attacks on Ukraine.

